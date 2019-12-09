Founder of Heritage Glass passes away

Tribute has been paid after the founder of Heritage Glass in Shrewsbury passed away last week.

David Randall

David Randall died on Monday 2 December, after a short illness at home. David founded the company in February 1999, at the age of 60; building it to the thriving company it is today. He was proud that he had grown the business on family values; trust and integrity.

Born in London, David started his career as an apprentice draughtsman in 1955 and followed a life-long career in manufacturing. He worked on iconic buildings such as the BT Tower, New Zealand House and the Hoover building in London; as well as opening factories in Malta, Dubai; before moving up to Shrewsbury in 1976. David was renowned in the glazing industry as a straightforward businessman with strong ethics.

David launched Heritage Glass in 1999 after having been made redundant. He was inspired to provide opportunities for others and championed older people’s right to work. This was recognised at the highest level, with him receiving two Downing Street awards. His anti-ageism practices in the business world were well before legislation was enforced.

More locally he led contracts at The Cedars, Ellesmere College, Bedstone College, The Nuffield Health in Shrewsbury, Star Housing, former Carillion, Wulfrun and Shrewsbury School. Under his direction and leadership the company has completed 13,700 customer installations since its incorporation and employs local employees from their own premises on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury. His charity work involved the Severn Hospice, Hope House and the Air Ambulance.

He retired three years ago from day-to-day control of the business, which with his strong work ethic was not easy for him; but he continued to call into Heritage each day.

Tony Randall commented “My father installed a sense of traditional values and understanding into the company. A gentleman who was well respected in the business community, with his entrepreneurial, problem-solving spirit, wealth of experience in the sector, delivered in a calm, polite and pleasant manner. A real inspiration to everyone who knew him. I will endeavour to maintain his high standards.”

The family has been overwhelmed with the warmth shown since his passing and thank everybody for their support. Customers and staff held him in great regard and admiration for his professionalism, sheer hard work and especially his friendly but firm manner. He will be missed, but his legacy is Heritage.

As a mark of respect, Heritage Glass will be closed on the day of the funeral which will be held on Thursday the 19th December, at 11.30am at Shrewsbury Crematorium.

