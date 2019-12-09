Businesses urged to take up Trade Show opportunities

Businesses across the Marches looking to expand their overseas markets are being urged to take advantage of funding to help them visit international trade shows.

Paul Hinkins, Chair, Marches Growth Hub

Grant funding is available for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to meet some of the cost of attending shows and opening up new export routes.

But time is running out to take advantage of the support which could be on offer, with a January 31 2020 deadline now looming.

Paul Hinkins, chair of the Marches Growth Hub, said the support could play a vital part in helping businesses develop new overseas markets.

“We know from experience that trade shows are worth their weight in gold when it comes to developing contacts and being able to get your products into new markets.

“There is funding available through the European Regional Development Fund to help SMEs with their international growth aspirations, including visiting or exhibiting at a variety of key international events, but it needs to be taken up by the end of January 2020.

“The funding must be used to stimulate new activity, such as exploring new markets, and there are grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 available subject to specific eligibility criteria.”

Companies must be prepared to spend at least £2,000 – of which around half would be covered by ERDF – and the funding could be used to contribute to the cost of flights, accommodation and attending events.

Some of the key trade shows which companies could qualify for support to attend include:

The International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 28-30, 2020 for the agriculture, forestry, food and beverages sectors.

Arab Health, UAE, Dubai, from January 27-30, 2020 for medical and pharma businesses.

Texworld USA in New York from January 19-21, 2020for the clothing sector.

Toronto Gift Fair in Toronto from January 26-30, 2020 for arts and craft businesses.

The London Textile Fair on January 15 and 16 2020 for the clothing industry.

Intersec, UAE, Dubai January 19-21, 2020 for IT and Technology.

Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market, Atlanta, USA, from January 14-21, 2020 for the fashion and beauty sector.

To find out more about the help which is on offer contact the DIT’s regional ERDF team at erdf@wmchambers.co.uk or on 0121 6071770.

