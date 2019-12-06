Whittingham Riddell appoints New Business Manager

Accountants & Business Advisors, Whittingham Riddell has its sights set on growth and continuing to offer excellent customer service to ensure that it continues to be fit for the future.

As part of this, the firm is developing its team structure announcing that Heather Corbett has been promoted to New Business Manager. This new role will see Heather grow the new business pipeline and strengthen its onboarding and referral processes. She will be responsible for developing the service offering to ensure it offers collaborative, clear and straight forward business advice to existing and new clients.

Heather, has over seven years of experience delivering strategic communications across a variety of sectors. She joined WR four years ago as the firm’s Marketing Co-ordinator and during this time has gained a real understanding of the firm and its clients.

Helen Spencer, Managing Partner of WR, commented, “Digitalisation is changing the accountancy sector and this will change the service offering required by our clients. At WR we are fully embracing the future so that we can exceed our clients’ expectations now and going forward.”

Helen continued, “We understand that our firm needs to continually develop and change. One of our firm’s values is to ‘Drive for Success’ and we aim to support our clients in maximizing their personal and business skills. Bringing Heather on board, who in time will develop a new team, will help guarantee that we can achieve this.”

Heather responded saying, “I was delighted to be promoted to New Business Manager at WR. The development of our future roadmap has put some really exciting projects in motion, which I believe will benefit our clients, both new and existing.

“The team here are incredibly talented and offer quality specialist services to our client base. I am looking forward to working even closer with Helen and the Partnership to further develop our service offering and deliver on our ambitions for the future.”

