PBS Creative support local Christmas Smile charity

Local software development company, PBS Creative, are spreading a little magic dust this Christmas and donning their Elf hats to support local charity, a Christmas Smile.

Members of the PBS Creative team

After their 7th successful year in business, the PBS team felt they wanted to share their good fortune and started looking for a charity they could assist with some technical support. Being based in Halesfield, PBS wanted to help a Charity working with the community in and around Telford and Wrekin and soon found Christmas Smile.

Quite by chance, a Christmas Smile had found themselves struggling with their IT and systems, and on hearing their plight, the directors of PBS Creative, and their developer elves, were keen to help

A Christmas Smile was founded in 2013 to provide gifts to local children and families living in difficult circumstances. Not everyone in the Telford and Wrekin community has either a roof over their heads, a loving family, food on the table or gifts under the tree so their aim is to give a Christmas surprise to every person who lives in the Telford community and who is experiencing difficulties.

Pete Barfield, Co-founder of PBS Creative said: “As a Telford business we were keen to make a difference in our local community and being able to support a Christmas Smile is a fantastic way to do this. The thought that there are children and families in our local area that are facing such difficulties is very upsetting, so we are keen to encourage other companies to also get involved to spread a few more smiles this year”

Last year, the charity, with the support of the local community, gave 4000 gifts to 700 adults and children across Telford and Wrekin.

Kate, Director, Christmas Smile continued: “Technology is essential to the smooth running of a Christmas Smile. Without it, we would be like Santa without his Christmas list, so are extremely grateful to have the support of the team from PBS Creative. Now we will be able to ‘check everything twice’ and ensure gifts get to those who would have otherwise gone without on Christmas Day.”

