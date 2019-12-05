Shropshire law firm wins plaudits for cyber security

A Shropshire law firm has been recognised for its work to protect its computer systems and data from online security threats.

Brian Evans, managing partner and head of the agricultural team at Lanyon Bowdler

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors has been awarded the Cyber Essentials Plus certificate – part of a Government-backed initiative to ensure businesses are as safe as possible when dealing with data online.

By achieving the Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, Lanyon Bowdler has demonstrated its online security goes over and above the required standards.

Tom Morton, of Saepio Information Security, which carried out the assessment, said: “Saepio work with many UK organisations to reduce cyber risk and Lanyon Bowdler clearly demonstrates strong competencies in information security best practice.

“It has been a pleasure working with the team and awarding the Cyber Essentials Plus certificate.”

Meanwhile, the firm has also retained its Lexcel accreditation for the tenth year, following a recent audit which included reviews of the firm’s data protection processes, with auditors praising staff for their commitment to data privacy.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Lexcel is the Law Society’s legal practice quality mark for practice management and client care.

“It helps firms to achieve excellence in compliance and practice management, so it’s an important assessment which is taken seriously.

“I was delighted that we passed the audit. The Lexcel standard has been updated to include much more scrutiny of a firm’s information security.

“I was particularly pleased that the assessor recognised that our staff have a high level of awareness of the implications of data privacy and how that affects their work.

“This audit, coupled with our Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, means clients can be reassured that we take the protection of their personal data very seriously.

“We routinely remind our clients to be vigilant about online security, and these assessments show that we are practising what we preach.”

