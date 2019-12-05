Shrewsbury agency supports Shingler Group into the New Year

Source in Frankwell, Shrewsbury have supported Shingler Group in bringing their new office space to life with a variety of bespoke signage and graphics.

Based in the village of Myddle the new office space brings together both Shingler Construction and Shingler Homes under one roof. The stunning new building supports the entire workforce whilst improving client experience across the business.

Found within the popular Hillcrest View housing development, only 20mins from Shrewsbury town centre, the facility includes a complete specification space, allowing new home buyers to select all of their fixtures and fittings in one easy meeting. The first floor offices boast stunning panoramic views of the Shropshire countryside and provides a base of operations for the business.

Source produced a range of cutting edge concepts, introducing building materials throughout the office in a variety of metals, woods and acrylics. Quality finishes such as matte, gloss, uncoated, transparent and industrial weathering were utilised to provide a premium feel for the brand.

A mixture of branding, messaging and photography have been combined to create an attractive suite of visuals, further enhancing Shingler’s commitment to quality.

Officially opening their new office on the 11 December 2019, Shingler Homes will also be launching a new website designed to improve user experience whilst celebrating the businesses fresh outlook and on-site artwork.

