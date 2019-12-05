Roger Parry & Partners welcome newly qualified rural surveyor

Roger Parry & Partners have welcomed Sion Williams to its team of rural Chartered Surveyors as a Graduate Rural Surveyor based in the Oswestry office.

Sion Williams

Sion, who is originally from Botwnnog, Gwynedd, joined Roger Parry & Partners in October. Day to day he assists with Rural Payments queries and planning applications.

Having qualified from Harper Adams University’s Rural Estate & Land Management Course earlier this year Sion was working on his family’s farm and the family’s livestock market after graduating and before starting with Roger Parry & Partners. For his placement year he worked with a Chartered Surveyors firm in East Cheshire.

Welcoming Sion to the team, Richard Corbett, Partner and Manager of Roger Parry & Partners’ Oswestry office said, “We are delighted that Sion has joined the firm. It is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of chartered surveyors. Sion will be a great asset to our office in Oswestry with his farming background, previous experience and his education at Harper Adams University.”

Sion is a car enthusiast in his spare time and assists on the family’s farm. He is now working towards becoming a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and FAAV (Fellow of the Association of Agricultural Valuers).

Commenting on his appointment Sion said, “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established and largest teams of chartered surveyors and estate agents in north Wales and Shrewsbury.”

