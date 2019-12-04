Shropshire PR and creative agency complete year of growth with new hire

A Shropshire PR and creative agency is celebrating its fourth new hire as it rounds off a year of incredible growth.

Michelle Dalton has joined Nathan Rous PR as Senior Designer

Wellington-based Nathan Rous PR is delighted to announce that award-winning Michelle Dalton has joined as Senior Designer, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience.

Founder and director Nathan Rous said he was delighted to welcome another new member to the team.

“This year has been one of tremendous growth for us both in terms of clients and staff, and it’s great to finish the year with yet another excellent appointment,” he said.

After graduating with a degree in graphic design Michelle has worked in senior design capacity for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, the Shropshire Star and Express & Star newspapers and The Sun.

“Michelle’s track record in design speaks for itself and her expertise will only benefit our clients as we look to offer much more in terms of design,” said Nathan.

Her appointment follows that of Kim Tomlinson who joined the company as an account executive in January, Jodie Perkins who joined as junior account manager in March and content manager Nathan Rowden who started in July. It also follows the setting up of a satellite office in Vancouver to help strengthen overseas relationships and build its international offering.



“I’m excited to join Nathan Rous PR and help grow the design capabilities of the company,” said Michelle.



“I’ve been working as a designer for a long time, specialising predominantly in print, layout and typography. This is a great new challenge for me. One thing I can guarantee is that each and every project I work on will get my maximum attention because I love what I do.”



Nathan Rous PR, which specialises in public relations, video, social media and brand direction, works with some of Britain’s leading brands and a number of international organisations.

It has launched bike-sharing schemes across the country with nextbike, and has helped the launch of America’s most recognisable outdoor brand L.L.Bean in the UK.



The company has also had a successful year in events too. It has securing huge amounts of coverage for three shows at the Three Counties Showground, including attracting plenty of national attention for of one of the largest food banks of its kind at the Malvern Autumn Show.

The production team also designed some outstanding creative and branding for the two-week long Festival of Imagination in Ironbridge, while also doing PR for the festival, getting great exposure before, during and after the event.

“Although our clients are based in various different corners of the world, we are really proud to have our roots right here in Shropshire, it is a great place to work from and is full of creative talent – and our new starters in 2019 are absolutely proof of this,” added Nathan.



Shropshire Business News sponsored by...