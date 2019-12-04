6.5 C
Shropshire accountants host charity Christmas Home Alone Movie Night

A Telford accountancy firm is supporting a local charity and its local arts centre with a special charity movie night showcasing the Christmas family classic Home Alone.

Dave Leddington, Joe Hedges and Alex Stone from ChadStone
The firm, based in Telford, was launched five years ago by brothers-in-law; Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone.

The Home Alone cinema night on Sunday, 15 December will be held at Wellington Orbit, a Cinema, Arts and Community Centre. All proceeds from the night will go directly to The Harry Johnson Trust.

The firm and its clients have so far raised a superb £2,280 for the Harry Johnson Trust via its annual charity pub quiz.

Rob Chadderton said: “We are passionate about local businesses and about encouraging trade back to Wellington, as it’s the home town of both myself and Alex. The Orbit is a brilliant venue and the community team have worked so hard to build it up. We really want to raise people’s awareness that it’s there.

“Also, we personally love movies and going to the cinema, so we thought why not share that love with our clients and their families this festive period! We chose Home Alone because it’s a classic for all ages to enjoy!”

The Directors chose to support The Harry Johnson Trust, after Sarah, Rob’s wife, and Charlotte, Alex’s sister, heard about the charity during an event at Wellington Cricket Club earlier this year.

The Harry Johnson Trust was established in November 2014 following the death of seven-year-old Harry in July of that year.

Harry died following a nine month fight with Double Hit Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire.

Alex Stone, said: “Hearing about the work of the charity struck a chord with Charlotte and Sarah and as a team we decided very quickly that this was a charity we wanted to put our full efforts into supporting and raising awareness of.

“We know that when people hear about the amazing work that the Harry Johnson Trust do for children in our local community that they may want to support it and raise awareness themselves.”

Rob added: “We are really looking forward to the family movie night, it should be a lot of fun, hopefully get people in a Christmassy mood and raise money and awareness for a brilliant local cause all at the same time. We will definitely be patting on the aftershave and channelling our inner Macaulay’s ready for the 15th.”

