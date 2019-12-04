Morris Site Machinery’s new man in the North

An experienced Sales Executive with an engineering background has joined, Shropshire headquartered, Morris Site Machinery.

Adrian Poole, new Sales Executive of the North at Morris Site Machinery

Adrian Poole has been appointed Sales Executive for the North to sell its range of quality equipment from lighting towers to generators, welders, pumps and pressure washers, to hire companies and end users.

Based at his home in Littleborough, near Rochdale, Adrian will cover a patch from Cheshire to the Scottish borders. He said: “I started out as an engineer and have spent 25 years in sales. I wanted a new challenge where I would feel at home and could use all my experience. Joining this long- established family company is a really good fit and everything I thought it would be.”

Formerly Regional Sales Manager for Kidde Fire Systems, Adrian has sold fire protection systems for high value assets and has also worked with UK fire and rescue services, training firefighters in the use of fire pumps.

Adrian added: “I’m looking forward to renewing relationships with former contacts, meeting existing customers and building new business with the great products we have to offer.”

