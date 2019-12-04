Fabweld Steel Products on track with rail projects

A Shropshire drainage and access cover manufacturer is making inroads to the transport infrastructure market after completing deals on several high profile rail projects.

FSP Managing Director Richard Hilton

Fabweld Steel Products has supplied its flagship FAB PAVE™ covers to schemes in the Midlands and London that will provide improved travel links for travellers.

The covers give access to below ground services such as drainage or power networks whilst blending the floor’s paving to provide a seamless surface. They are typically used in areas that demand a prestige finish.

More than 100 were supplied for the new Worcester Parkway terminal, which is due to run its first trains later this month. The development includes three 265 metre long platforms, a main station building, a pedestrian footbridge and surrounding landscaping. The covers are located across the site and were supplied via sub contractor Pronin Ltd.

FSP delivered 24 FAB PAVE sealed and lockable access covers for the £17.8m redevelopment of the White Hart Lane overground station in north London to the Joseph Gallagher Group. The project includes a new station building with ticket hall and entrance and step-free access from street to platform.

The station is just a short walk from the newly opened £850m Tottenham Hotspur football ground and event venue, which features more than 80 stainless steel FAB PAVE access covers.

FAB PAVE covers were also supplied to Colas Rail for landscaping around extensions to the Midlands Metro network in Wolverhampton and Birmingham city centres.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “Our FAB PAVE covers were required for areas that will experience very high footfall so contractors needed an access solution that was not only effective but would also be extremely durable and able to blend into the landscape.

“Because of our in-house design abilities and flexible production schedules we were able to meet the demands of these infrastructure schemes that often have fast paced timetables.

“These are just another few locations that we can add to the ever growing list of places where you will find a FAB PAVE cover. It ranges from Trafalgar Square to the location of the Cannes Festival Film and many, many more places in between!”

