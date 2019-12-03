Local company helps keep Santa’s Elves a little warmer

Local company MyWorkwear are getting into the festive spirit early this year, helping some very special Santa’s Elves… the team from Christmas Smile.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear with members of the team from Christmas Smile

Although Stafford Park isn’t quite as cold as the North Pole, the volunteers at the charity were finding their new HQ to be rather chilly and wrapping presents was a challenge with frozen fingers. Luckily, the MyWorkwear team were able to help out, supplying warm clothing for the team.

Being based in Telford for over 40 years, MyWorkwear wanted to give back to a local community this Christmas and on hearing about Christmas Smile, they knew they’d found the ideal charity to support.

Christmas Smile was founded in 2013 to make sure that no child in Telford went without a visit from Santa. Adults were later included to combat isolation in the elderly community. A bag of gifts is given to each child and adult on the final Santa list which is compiled by working with all the care giving organisations within the town. Those organisations refer the children and adults they would like the project to help.

Not everyone in Telford has a roof over their head, a family, food on the table or gifts under the tree and Christmas can be an incredibly stressful time for many so Christmas Smile gives Christmas surprises out to members of our community in need of a smile. Last year, the charity organised over 5000 gifts for 1000 adults and children who would otherwise have gone without on Christmas Day.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear said: “MyWorkwear was established by my father over 40 years ago in Telford and we are proud to have been a local business ever since. It was therefore really important for us to assist a charity that is supporting our local community. We are privileged to support the fantastic work done by Christmas Smile and hope they will be able to support even more families this year.”

Kate, Director of Christmas Smile continued: “We are extremely grateful for the support from MyWorkwear and, with a warmer team now in place at Christmas Smile HQ, we are confident we’ll have all the generous donations wrapped and delivered in time for Christmas.”

To find out more about Christmas Smile visit www.christmassmile.org.

