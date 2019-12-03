Going with the flow at Centurion Park

A drainage specialist who became his own boss after 12 to 14 years in the industry has moved into his first premises.

Toby Shaw and Scott Overton at Centurion Park

Scott Overton, founder of start-up business Freeflow Drainage Ltd, has taken an 1,840 ft² unit at Morris Property’s Centurion Park in Shrewsbury. It is one of 24 new units built as part of a £3.5m redevelopment scheme.

Scott said: “I felt the time was right to branch out on my own. I needed an operational base and Centurion Park was ideal. It’s in a great location for the areas I serve and will also give me room to grow.

“I acted as soon as I could as the new units were being quickly snapped up. I have friends with businesses on the older part of the site, so I know it works well.”

Freeflow Drainage specialises in waste disposal and drainage services in and around Shrewsbury, Shropshire, Cheshire, the West Midlands and mid Wales. It carries out work in the domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors, from emptying tanks to clearing blocked drains and CCTV drain surveying.

The business has taken the unit on a six years lease.

Only seven of the new units remain available at Centurion Park with work due to be completed in early January 2020.

Letting agent Toby Shaw, at Towler Shaw Roberts said: “The new units appeal to existing tenants and other businesses looking for quality modern units in a popular location with flexible leasing and affordable quality. There has been keen interest in the development.”

