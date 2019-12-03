Berrys ranked amongst top UK planning firms

A Shrewsbury property and planning business has been ranked amongst the top UK planning firms in the annual Planning Consultancy Survey.

Stuart Thomas head of planning at the Shrewsbury office of Berrys

The Survey, conducted by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), ranked Berrys 33rd in the UK, up one place from last year, based on the number of consultants and the volume of planning work.

“To be ranked so high by the RTPI is a great achievement and is testimony to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our planning team,” said Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys.

“Despite political uncertainty there is considerable growth in the marketplace and this listing ranks us amongst the major national planning firms and one of the largest employers of chartered town planners in the region,” he said.

Success in planning is based on in-depth knowledge and experience and Berrys has built up a dedicated team of chartered town planners proven to deliver positive results. The planning team works alongside in-house architects, engineers and surveyors to provide a coordinated, one-stop approach to development projects.

The planning department now has seven Royal Town Planning Institute qualified planning consultants based at its Shrewsbury Business Park office: Stuart Thomas, Helen Howie, Mandy Seedhouse, Amy Henson, Nick Williams, Mike Lloyd and Sophie Moore. Nationally, there are 18 staff in the planning and design team covering the residential, commercial and rural sectors.

