Shropshire law firm strengthens corporate team

A solicitor who specialises in the buying and selling of businesses has joined the corporate and commercial team at Lanyon Bowdler.

Mark Tromans

Mark Tromans, who lives in Telford, joins the firm after nearly three years working for Ansons Solicitors in Cannock where he accrued extensive experience in corporate transactional work.

Mark said he was delighted to have joined the expanding corporate and commercial team at Lanyon Bowdler, working with clients in Telford and across Shropshire.

He said: “I worked as a solicitor in the corporate and commercial department, assisting with a range of work, from general terms of business and shareholder agreements to asset and share purchases and sales.

“I developed my knowledge of transactional work, buying and selling businesses, focusing mainly on the pharmacy and healthcare sector. I have acted for a national care home provider and assisted in the expansion of their business through a run of company acquisitions in quick succession.

“More recently I have assisted with multi-million-pound disposals of a large manufacturing company and an IT software company.

“I have lived in Telford for over five years now and I know of Lanyon Bowdler’s excellent reputation across Shropshire and beyond.

“I’m particularly looking forward to getting involved in more complex transactional work for our clients.”

Outside of work, Mark enjoys spending time with his family and is a big fan of music and stand-up comedy, attending live gigs as much as he can. Gráinne Walters, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s corporate and commercial team, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the firm. He has a good background in corporate and commercial law, having built up invaluable experience over the past three years which will benefit the firm and our growing client base.”

