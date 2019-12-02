4.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 2, 2019
Home Business

Shrewsbury College celebrates Apprenticeships at awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury Colleges Group has held its third Apprenticeship Awards to celebrate the achievements of both apprentices training across a range of sectors and their employers who support them to ensure their success.

Steve Lloyd, Motor Vehicle Assessor at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Apprentice of the Year, James Cockerham-Barker and Peter Powell from BMW Rybrook Shrewsbury
Steve Lloyd, Motor Vehicle Assessor at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Apprentice of the Year, James Cockerham-Barker and Peter Powell from BMW Rybrook Shrewsbury

At a three-course gala dinner and ceremony held at the College’s training restaurant Origins, 11 awards were handed out, including the Apprentice of the Year Award, Small Employer of the Year Award and Large Employer of the Year Award.

A panel of judges chose the winners from the nominations put forward by assessors and employers; judging against criteria including commitment, contribution and success within the role.

James Cockerham-Barker, from Shrewsbury, a 19-year-old apprentice with BMW Rybrook Shrewsbury, scooped the overall prize as the Apprentice of the Year.

Before opening the gold envelope to reveal the winner, Mark Brown, Head of Apprenticeships at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “Tonight we are here to celebrate exceptional apprentices and their employers. It is humbling to witness first-hand the excellent standard out there. A sincere thank you to all the apprentices, the assessors and their teachers at the College and also the employers who make such a difference to our local economy.”

Steve Lloyd, Motor Vehicle Assessor at SCG, said: “James came to me a couple of years ago and joined as an apprentice half way through the first year and within weeks started to shine. He settled in quickly and with determination and ability completed his Level 2 Diploma 3 months early.

“The College runs a Realistic Working Environment, where we service and repair some of the staff cars to gain good experience of road going vehicles. There were about 15 students in the class and when I asked for a volunteer to complete a job on a staff car, James would straight away be asking what needed doing to the vehicle. I knew I could then leave the new student with James to complete the vehicle.

“James was quietly ambitious, and, one weekend decided to tour around the dealerships in the Shrewsbury area. This led to an interview with Peter at BMW Rybrook and he was taken on. This is where I thought I would lose James to the BMW training school, but Peter was so impressed by James’s interview he asked if we could carry on training James to give him the full rounded Apprenticeship package.

“James completed the Level 3 Advanced Diploma and BMW Rybrook were so impressed by him that they asked to meet other students from us. James has now been asked to train as a Master Technician with BMW, of which there are only 35 in the country to date, such is his thirst for learning.

“This has also led to BMW Rybrook working closely with the College to give Special Educational Needs and Disabilities students a placement at the garage to gain experience in the industry. All down to James.”

James Cockerham-Barker said: “I just want to thank my manager Peter Powell and Steve Lloyd, my assessor. I’m so surprised I wasn’t expecting to win. It feels really good to win Apprentice of the Year.”

Seven other apprentices also went home with awards on Thursday night: Matthew Parton, an apprentice with Whittingham Riddell LLP, won the Accounting Award; Rob Lamie, an apprentice with Shrewsbury Colleges Group, won the Management Award; Joseph Heath, an apprentice with BH Plumbing and Heating, won the Plumbing Award; Alison Evans, an apprentice with RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital, won the Early Years Award; joint winners for the Carpentry award were Craig Thornton, an apprentice with M E Bishop Carpentry Ltd, and James Arrowsmith, an apprentice with SJ Richards Limited; James Cockerham-Barker, an apprentice with BMW Rybrook Shrewsbury, also won the Motor Vehicle Award and Andrew Wall,, an apprentice with Caterpillar Shrewsbury Ltd, won the Engineering Award.

Winner of the Large Employer of the Year Award was Ricoh, which provides document services, consulting, software and hardware to businesses around the world. Winner of the Small Employer of the Year Award was A R Manley & Sons Ltd an joinery manufacturers, based in Rodington, which offers a unique combination of traditional skills with the latest techniques and equipment to produce bespoke joinery of the highest quality.

Claire Shepherd from Ricoh, said: “Ricoh were so delighted to hear that we have been awarded ‘Large Apprentice Employer of the Year’ and the fact that our contributions towards the development of young people has been externally recognised is such a huge achievement. “We’re really proud of our Apprenticeship and as a company, we are really passionate about the development of our future talent, huge thank you to the Team at Shrewsbury Colleges Group for all your guidance and support and we look forward to working in partnership with the college again in the future.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Cash stolen during armed robbery at Bomere Heath convenience store

Staff were threatened and cash stolen during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Bomere Heath at the weekend.
Read Article
Police officers stop a vehicle as part of a busy twelve hours for officers. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Busy twelve hours for Police in Shropshire

Police have had a busy start to December in Shropshire with a busy twelve hours for the force reported by the Operational Patrol Unit in the county.
Read Article

One injured as car and motorcycle collide in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round Two Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Mansfield Town

Shrewsbury Town are through to the coveted third round of the FA Cup despite playing the majority of the second half with ten men.
Read Article

FA Cup Round Two Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Mansfield Town

Shrewsbury Town must not look beyond beleaguered Mansfield as they seek a place in the coveted third round of the FA Cup.
Read Article
Shropshire will play Derbyshire at Shifnal Cricket Club next July

Shropshire’s cricketers to host Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer

Shropshire’s cricketers will host first-class county Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Jon Gidney, left, The Shrewsbury Club’s marketing manager, with Chris Jones from Reclaim Tax UK

Reclaim Tax UK delighted to be sponsors of The Shrewsbury Club

A Shrewsbury-based provider of business tax reliefs is showcasing its commitment to supporting business health and wellbeing across Shropshire and beyond with its sponsorship of The Shrewsbury Club.
Read Article
Dave Williams from Henshalls and Kelda Wood from Climbing Out

Insurance experts secure vital funding for local charity

Shropshire insurance experts have secured a valuable grant for a local charity that’s changing young people’s lives.
Read Article
Mark Tromans

Shropshire law firm strengthens corporate team

A solicitor who specialises in the buying and selling of businesses has joined the corporate and commercial team at Lanyon Bowdler.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

James and Gabrielle Service

Stone House Gallery to open in Ludlow

The new Stone House Gallery located at Old Stone House, Corve Street in Ludlow will open to the public on 6 December.
Read Article
Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Albert's Shed Southwater Outside Sign

Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
4.7 ° C
6.7 °
2.8 °
86 %
3.1kmh
40 %
Mon
2 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP