Reclaim Tax UK delighted to be sponsors of The Shrewsbury Club

A Shrewsbury-based provider of business tax reliefs is showcasing its commitment to supporting business health and wellbeing across Shropshire and beyond with its sponsorship of The Shrewsbury Club.

Jon Gidney, left, The Shrewsbury Club’s marketing manager, with Chris Jones from Reclaim Tax UK

Reclaim Tax UK, located at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park, employs numerous innovation consultants and specialises in working with SMEs to provide advice and guidance on how they can access valuable tax breaks through HMRC.

The company is delighted to have joined forces with The Shrewsbury Club, an award-winning health and fitness club, which also stages prestigious international tennis tournaments.

Richard Taylor, the chief executive officer of Reclaim Tax UK, said: “The very nature of our work is helping businesses to grow and prosper by accessing wider financial support, so it felt only natural that we came on board as a sponsor of The Shrewsbury Club, which helps business owners and their employees to remain fit and healthy.”

He added: “All three of the tax reliefs we focus on – capital allowances, R&D and patent box – are hugely under utilised, due to business owners not being aware of such support, how to access it, or if their businesses qualify for it.

“Yet SMEs make up over 99 per cent of the entire business population in the UK, so incentivising their growth is hugely beneficial for business owners, staff, HMRC itself, and the wider economy.”

Jon Gidney, marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome Reclaim Tax UK as one of our club sponsors. As part of the association, Reclaim Tax UK has a large advertising banner alongside our indoor tennis courts and are able to use our club facilities for business meetings and events.

“We look forward to seeing their team at the club and building a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...