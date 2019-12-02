Distinctive furniture made for landmark HQ

Craftsmen from Morris Joinery used their skills to make bespoke distinctive furniture for a landmark new UK headquarters.

Aico’s futuristic bedroom with bed with two side tables and LED lighting made and fitted by Morris Joinery

Made to measure kitchenettes, touch-open lockers and furnishings for themed training rooms were installed at the prestige Aico building off Masebury Road, Oswestry, to aid its standout look.

Morris Property built the HQ for Aico, the market leader in domestic fire and Carbon Monoxide detection, in its largest ever project.

Its Shrewsbury-based Joinery division was called on to provide furnishings in Aico corporate colours, including nine banks of lockers for staff, five tea points and an L-shaped kitchen.

Three training rooms based on a 1960s, 1990s and futuristic theme were built to show where fire alarms can be fitted in different homes and rooms. The joiners provided an authentic look with pine stained tongue and groove in a 60s style living room, dark green kitchen units and oak worktops in a 90s style kitchen, plus a bed with two side tables and LED lights for a futuristic bedroom.

Joinery Manager Matt Tyrrell said: “It was a great project to get involved with, providing bespoke work to really add to the distinctive look of the building. We used contemporary Staron worktops and cherry red Mazan acrylic splashbacks for the first time.

“The majority of the work we do is in wood, but we are versatile; we embrace new and different materials when they suit the designer’s vision.

“We’re proud of the part we have played in giving this impressive building the wow factor.”

Managing Director of Aico, Neal Hooper said: “We were delighted to work with Morris Joinery who provided us with a bespoke, high quality solution for our requirements. We are very satisfied with the end result. Thank you.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...