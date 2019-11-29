Shropshire event wins prestigious national award

A new Shropshire event has triumphed at the National Outdoor Events Association Awards which were held in Bath on Wednesday.

Sarah Belcher Events picked up the NOEA award at a special ceremony held in Bath

Sarah Belcher Events brought Shrewsbury Wacky Races to The Quarry park for the first time this year where thousands of people saw homemade unique creations in the form of soapboxes racing down a hill to see which team would be crowned the fastest racers in town.

The event attracted around 17,000 people and raised over £20,000 for a variety of charities and has now won the award for Best New Event in the UK sponsored by FIA Formula E Championship and was presented by Iona Neilson. The category was judged by a panel of experts in the field of events.

Sarah Belcher owner of Sarah Belcher of Events said: “I am incredibly humbled to have not only been nominated and shortlisted for this prestigious award but to actually win this is beyond anything I expected.

“Thank you to everyone who have helped put Shropshire on the map by supporting Shrewsbury Wacky Races ‘I can’t wait to do it all again next year with lots more fun planned

“Also thank you to all the teams and sponsors as the event wouldn’t have been so successful without them.

“The team will also be taking this Krazy event to other regions in 2020 giving more people the opportunity to see what we have to offer.”

Tom Clements, President of NOEA said: “Once again, the awards have picked out some of the biggest names, and some of the hidden gems, that this great industry seems to bring up every single year. It was a brilliant night, and every winner should be justly proud of their achievements.”

Susan Tanner, CEO of NOEA said: “At NOEA we represent the very best events companies and individuals who make these awards so well respected internationally. The day conference was an example of just how far we’ve come as an industry in taking on big subjects and coming up with sensible solutions. This was only supported by the quality of the winners in the evening.”

Alistair Turner, Chair of the Judging Panel at the NOEA Awards said: “Winning a NOEA Award really means something and is a hallmark on the website of every winner this evening. To get onto the shortlist alone is a great achievement, the competition is incredibly tough, and the judges only recognise the very, very best.”

Shrewsbury Wacky Races returns on Sunday 24 May 2020 in The Quarry Park, Shrewsbury once again sponsored by Hatfields Land Rover. The event is free entry and there is still time for teams to enter to be part of the race. Krazy Races will also be in Northwich for the first time on 14 June 2020.

