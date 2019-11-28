New award and podcast for inclusion and diversity expert

A Shropshire Business Woman has rounded off a successful year as a Diversity and Inclusivity specialist by winning a prestigious award and launching her own podcast which seeks to widen the dialogue on diversity and inclusion.

Teresa Boughey, CEO of Jungle HR and founder of Inclusion247

Teresa Boughey, CEO of Jungle HR and founder of Inclusion247 was recently named as the Most Influential Business Woman in the Midlands beating a host of other finalists who were authorities in their field of expertise at the Midlands Business, Community & Charity Awards 2019.

As well as being in demand as a keynote speaker and regular media commentator on the issues of diversity and inclusion, Teresa was motivated to launch The Inclusion247 podcast to help busy professionals who want to create an inclusive workplace culture and make a difference to society as a whole, no matter where they are on their inclusivity journey.

Within the podcast, Teresa asks some of the most inspiring thought leaders of today what they are doing to break down barriers and how they are inspiring others to make a positive and lasting impact not only in the workplace, but across society.

Teresa is determined to open up the discussion around diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging and endeavors to educate others on their important role in making a difference. Episodes are released fortnightly and have featured co-founder of Rethink Press, Lucy McCarraher, Head of Happiness and Innovation at The Happiness Index, Tony Latter and Daniel Sapuppo, People Advisory Services Manager at Ernst & Young.

On the launch of the podcast Teresa said “Diversity is not a standalone initiative; I hope listeners will recognise diversity is around us all of the time and see the important role they play in order to create a true sense of belonging in society. The embedding of inclusion rests on the creation of an environment where everyone feels safe and comfortable to share their stories and I hope this podcast will not only provide a platform for this, but show listeners that progress can only be made if we come together to create change.”

The podcast is part of Teresa’s Inclusion247 resource hub which provides tools, resources, webinars and latest Inclusion and Diversity news and is currently open to join the waiting list. The Inclusion247 podcast is available on a variety of platforms.

