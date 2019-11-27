Wood Brewery donates £1,000 to Butterfly Conservation

Wood Brewery attended the Butterfly Conservation’s AGM lunch recently to hand over a cheque following their Wood White fundraising campaign.

Julie Williams, Butterfly Conservation CEO, receiving a cheque from Toby and Terri Siveter from Wood’s

The brewery raised £1,000 through sales of their limited-edition Wood White beer, which was released earlier this year.

The cloudy, Belgian style white beer – which is also vegan – was produced to raise money for one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies, the Wood White. The species has declined by 88% in the UK since the 1970s. Studies show only around 50 colonies of Wood Whites remain in England and the species is at risk of extinction.

The AGM, which was held at Albrighton Hall Hotel, was held ahead of the West Midland branch’s 40th Anniversary Celebratory Dinner.

Toby and Terri Siveter, who manage Wood’s brewery tap in South Shropshire, attended the event to formerly hand over the proceeds from the beer sales. They were also on hand to sell Wood White gift packs to raise more funds for the charity.

Toby commented, “We are very thankful the people who have stocked and drank this beer, who have helped us to raise so much money for a local charity. We hope the funds go a long way in helping to protect and preserve the species. Wood’s will continue to support fundraising efforts for the Wood White, as part of its commitment to preserving our local heritage.”

