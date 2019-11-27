Wace Morgan to host armed forces event in Shrewsbury

Members of the armed forces are being invited to a special information day in Shrewsbury next week.

Wace Morgan Solicitors, one of Shropshire’s leading law firms and specialists in legal issues affecting military personnel, is hosting the free event on December 6.

Keir Hirst is a director at Wace Morgan who has provided legal advice to military personnel and veterans for many years.

He explained that the day was being held at their head office in St Mary’s Street, where a range of experts would be on hand.

“There is an open invitation form armed forces personnel and their families to come along on December 6 from 10am until 1pm,” said Keir, who is also honorary secretary of the Forces Law organisation.

“As one of the founding members of Forces Law we had had close links with this sector for many years and our team is always on hand to help so we thought this special event was a good way of reaching out tot the local armed forces community.

“There will be free advice on relevant legal matters and we hope as many people as possible will attend to chat to our team about their issues and enjoy a mince pie with us,” Keir added.

Representatives from the Veterans Welfare Service, the Combat Stress and Walking with the Wounded organisations and Shropshire Council will also be on hand and private rooms will be available.

