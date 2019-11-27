Shropshire e-commerce design new websites for stationery giant

WHSmith has teamed up with a Telford based e-commerce specialist isev to build two Magento sites – one for their wedding invite service, and another for personalised stationery including stickers, gifts and cards.

One of the new websites for WHSmith created by isev

isev was set up in 2007 and works with a range of local clients and household names, with distinct divisions specialising in e-commerce, branding and digital marketing.

Managing Director, Leon Blair, explains: “We were delighted to work with WHSmith on this project, adding their name to our growing list of prestigious clients.

“The key focus for both sites was to show off the product range using colourful imagery and ensure all the necessary content was included – both to enable customers to access the information they needed, and for SEO and marketing purposes – while keeping the design clean and uncluttered.

“With 60 per cent of traffic coming from mobile, it was important to ensure an easy, effective checkout process for everyone; there is nothing more frustrating for customers than navigating through a complicated and lengthy system to make a purchase.

“Building the sites has added value for WHSmith as they can direct their target traffic to dedicated channels away from their main website. The robust, customisable systems the new sites are built on provide a tailored experience for those customers seeking wedding or personalised stationery.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...