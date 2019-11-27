9.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
New board members wanted for Marches LEP

The organisation driving economic growth across the Marches has launched a search for the region’s best business and boardroom leaders to join its team.

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership has vacancies for two new board members and says it wants to hear from inspirational business leaders and board-level directors to champion the Marches both nationally and regionally.

The LEP – which covers Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin – says it is particularly keen to hear from women in leadership roles as they are currently under-represented on its board.

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer said the new appointments would play a crucial role in helping to drive economic growth in the area and contribute actively to the board’s effective governance

“An ideal candidate will have commercial acumen, a good understanding of public/private partnership working and the ability to contribute to reaching agreement on complex issues which cut across the public, private and voluntary and community sectors.”

She said the LEP was seeking candidates with experience working at a senior level in higher education with undergraduates, post graduates and higher-level apprenticeships, or in the farming or food and drink manufacturing and processing sector.

Marches LEP chairman Mandy Thorn added: “It is absolutely essential that the LEP represents and reflects the communities we serve and the make-up of our board is an important part of achieving that.

“Women are currently under-represented and this is an ideal opportunity for the right candidates to step forward and play their part in shaping the economic future of the region and ensuring our continued prosperity.”

Applicants should have a strong knowledge or expertise in the region’s industry and either live or work in the Marches.

The board meets six times a year and membership will be for a minimum of two years on a voluntary basis.

More information is available at www.marcheslep.org.uk/boardroles or by calling Gill Hamer on 01743 462026. Expressions of interest should be emailed along with a short biography or CV to Gill Hamer at gill.hamer@marcheslep.org.uk by 12.00pm on January 3 2020.

