Commercial property team bolstered with appointment of new associate

A Shropshire law firm has further strengthened its commercial property team with the appointment of a new Associate.

Adam Davies, David Phillips, Charlotte Nutting and Andy Ward of FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property team

David Phillips joins FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury based team having qualified in 2012. During his career to date, he has specialised in both freehold and leasehold commercial property transactions, including the acquisition and disposal of commercial land and buildings, as well as commercial lease arrangements for both landlords and tenants.

His work additionally includes dealing with the property aspects of corporate transactions and acting for clients and lenders in relation to secured lending and refinancing. He acts on the acquisition of land for commercial and residential development and regularly deals with utility company easements.

Tom Devey, Team Leader for Shropshire Commercial Property at FBC Manby Bowdler, comments on how the team offers an unrivalled breadth of experience to the Shropshire market:

“We are delighted to not only welcome David into our team, but to offer both our existing and future clients an even stronger team as a consequence.

“Our strength and experience in the leisure and hospitality sector is well-documented and serves the local business community that is so strong in this area well. However, we cannot ignore clients with commercial property needs in other sectors and David’s broad experience brings a valuable additional dimension to our team.

“With a Partner specialising in enfranchisement work, two Associate Solicitors and two Assistant Solicitors, we believe our commercial property team offers an unrivalled level of expertise to the local and regional market.”

David has worked across the West Midlands and Shropshire for his entire career and has amassed a wide range of experience acting for a broad spectrum of clients. He believes this will equip him well as he starts his new role:

“My diverse mix of commercial property experience allows me to handle client needs with bespoke and tailored solutions that hit at the heart of their concerns.

“I am delighted to have joined the FBC Manby Bowdler team – a firm with a strong reputation in the commercial property sector and with a commitment to being progressive, forward thinking and to always delivering excellent service to its clients.”

