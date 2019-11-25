10.3 C
Monday, November 25, 2019
New appointment strengthens Oswestry team of Estate Agents

By Shropshire Live Business

Roger Parry & Partners has welcomed a new trainee estate agent to its team of rural estate agents and chartered surveyors in Oswestry.

Harriet Davies

Harriet, who lives in Llanfyllin, Powys, joined Roger Parry & Partners in August. Day to day she arranges property viewings and valuations, prepares property sales brochures, communicates with clients about sales offers and assists with inventories on rental properties.

Harriet has started with Roger Parry & Partners straight after finishing her studies for a Level 3 business management course which she gained a distinction for. She is now training towards a technical award in the sales of residential properties. 

Welcoming Harriet to the team, Richard Corbett, Partner and Manager of Roger Parry & Partners’ Oswestry office said, “Harriet’s appointment has strengthened our team of Estate Agents in Oswestry. We now have a team of rural estate agents to assist local clients sell and buy their properties. We are delighted that Harriet has joined us.”

Harriet helps her father with the administrative work for his local construction business in her spare time and assists in managing the family’s holiday lets. In what little extra time she has she enjoys spending it with her friends.

Commenting on her appointment Harriet said, “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established and largest teams of chartered surveyors and estate agents in north Wales and Shrewsbury.”

Shropshire Live Business
Shropshire Live Business
