Business Women’s network concludes with a bang after 13 years

Two Shropshire businesswomen, Rosie Beswick and Leigh Clarke, who have volunteered their time helping others connect and grow their businesses for the past 13 years, celebrated their final Network with Style Extravaganza on Tuesday 19 November.

Rosie Beswick, Leigh Clarke and Claire Austin at the final Network with Style Extravaganza

The luncheon event saw a rare special guest appearance from Shropshire raised Claire Austin, daughter of David Austin. Claire shared her journey from training as a graphic designer to creating one of the UK’s leading Mail Order Companies and becoming an award-winning horticulturist in her own right.

Over 80 ladies attended the event at The Lord Hill Hotel, Shrewsbury. Speaking after the event, Leigh said: “It was a fantastic afternoon which saw many original members return, along with a good number of new visitors, all of whom enjoyed the opportunity to connect and learn for one final time. Since then we’ve been overwhelmed with messages about what Network with Style has meant to them and it’s humbling to know that in some small way, we have helped so many over the years.”

Rosie said: “When we first had the idea for the group it was completely different to any other network model that was around at the time. It’s rewarding to know that the formula works and is now copied by many other groups, making networking far more inclusive and affordable for all. We had our fair share of doubters over the years, but with our final group of over 850+ businesswomen from around the county and beyond, I think the numbers speak for themselves.”

Kay Heald & Kelly Mansell, previous co-leaders of the group for many years, supported on the day by raising £300.00 via a raffle in aid of C.R.Y for Matthew, a Shropshire based heart screening charity to prevent deaths in the young. Network with Style will be adding to this, with the proceeds from the day.

As they grew, Network with Style moved venues several times. The Lord Hill became their final much-loved home for many years. “The service and staff have always been excellent; something we will remember fondly” added Leigh. Rosie went on to say, “Over the years we have brought many highly respected speakers to the County to teach and inspire our members, all of whom gave their time for free because they strongly supported our networking model.”

Network with Style will continue in the form of an online community connecting and supporting local businesswomen. Anyone wishing to join this supportive network should visit their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/networkwithstyle

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...