Abakhan employees to take part in Christmas Jumper Day

Family-owned independent retailer, Abakhan, is taking part in Christmas Jumper Day on Friday 13 December to raise funds for Save The Children.

William Abakhan, Managing Director, Rhianne Assistant Manager, Dan Store Manager

Employees at the Shrewsbury branch of Abakhan are swapping their uniforms for their own hand-knitted festive jumpers in a bid to spread Christmas cheer whilst raising money for the UK-based charity.

They will be donating money to take part but also have charity tins in-store for customer donations. The team’s involvement doesn’t end there as they are also running a ‘Best Jumper’ competition, which is open to everyone, with a £20 Abakhan Voucher on offer for the winner.

Jumpers for the competition have to be handmade. To enter, people simply post a photo of themselves wearing their jumper onto their own Facebook or Instagram profile using the hashtag #AbakhanChristmasJumper. Entries need to be in by midday on December 13th and the winner will be announced at 5pm.

William Abakhan, Director, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Save the Children through Christmas Jumper Day. We have ten hobby and crafting stores in the UK but Shrewsbury is our newest and we want to strengthen our ties within the community.

“Whether you’re a new hobbyist or experienced enthusiast, we’re encouraging everyone to take part in the competition. Let’s have some fun and raise money at the same time!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...