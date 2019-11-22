Shropshire lawyers featured in “who’s who” of legal profession

Lawyers at a law firm in Shropshire have once again figured strongly as leaders in their field in a national guide, considered to be the “who’s who” of legal professionals.

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

The Chambers & Partners legal guide has been helping people find the best lawyers and law firms for more than 30 years through a national ranking system compiled by a team of experienced researchers.

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices in Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, boasts 14 solicitors in the 2020 guide with the firm also celebrating new rankings for personal injury specialist, Louise Howard, and both the family and agricultural & rural affairs teams in Hereford, Worcester and surrounding areas.

The other solicitors named in the guide are: John Merry, employment; Andrew Evans and Edward Nutting, agriculture & rural affairs; David Brammer, planning; Lucy Small, Kay Kelly and Emma Broomfield, clinical negligence; Sue Hodgson, Lisa Grimmett and Colin Spanner, family; Neil Lorimer and Dawn Humphries, personal injury; Edward Rees, private wealth law.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted with the new rankings which are all the more pleasing because they are based on independent research and interviews with solicitors and clients.

“The guide reinforces our position as a leading law firm people know they can trust. It highlights the strength of our firm across a wide range of legal services – a valuable endorsement of the strength and expertise of our team.

“This national directory is clearly highly competitive and for a lawyer or team to be recognised in this way is a tremendous achievement. Chambers is a well respected guide, one of the who’s who of our profession really, so we are extremely proud to be so well represented again this year

“It means our lawyers have successfully negotiated an independent assessment and received an outstanding rating based on what our peers and clients say about us. We are extremely grateful for all the positive feedback which has allowed us to maintain such a prominent position in the guide.

“Lanyon Bowdler features strongly in the guide each year which is a tribute to the high standards we continually set ourselves in delivering the best service for our clients.”

