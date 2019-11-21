The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury welcomes new barber

The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury has added a new barber to its collection of independent businesses.

Earlier this year, Dale was crowned Britain’s Best Barber 2019 at BarberComp

Hinces has recently set-up at The Parade Shops, just off St Mary’s Street, in the heart of the town.

The business belongs to 30-year-old Dale Hince, who cut ladies hair for nine years before transitioning to become a barber for gents two years ago. He has re-branded his business for the move to The Parade.

Earlier this year, Dale was crowned Britain’s Best Barber 2019 at BarberComp, which was held at Birmingham’s NEC. The competition was judged by the best barbers in the industry and received thousands of entries which Dale fought off.

Dale describes himself as a modern-day barber with a fresh approach. He utilises his skills from cutting hair to be able to offer more than the average barber. He has also become a Panasonic Pro Grooming Ambassador.

He commented, “2019 has been an amazing year for me, from the birth of my baby, to the shock at receiving such a coveted award, and now setting up the new shop here at The Parade under my new brand. We have been blown away by the support from customers, who have inundated us with bookings. We have also received an astonishing 470 five star reviews!”

Dale sees his future in educating young barbers. He said, “I have been very lucky to have been given support and opportunities by some incredible talents, like Ryan Cullen. In the future, I want to give back by passing on my knowledge to the next generation of barbers, with everything I have learnt over the last 11 years.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...