Agency’s Digital Star Becomes Facebook Certified

By Shropshire Live Business

Fergus McKeown, Account Executive at Shrewsbury-based Codebreak, has achieved 98% on his Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam.

Codebreak helps businesses reach and engage with their target audience through a range of services, including web design, copywriting and especially social media. The agency prides itself on the ongoing pursuit of marketing knowledge, which is why it is so important they invest in their employees. 

The Facebook certification course covers topics such as understanding the different behaviours of Facebook users and the implementation of advanced marketing tools such as pixel tracking advertising and Messenger bots. The one-hour exam was comprehensive, and ultimately enables Codebreak to further help businesses, as well as demonstrating to clients their commitment to learning.

Co-Founder of Codebreak, Joel Stone, said: “Passing the exam with 98% is a fantastic achievement and the team is delighted for Fergus. Clients are already aware of his Facebook expertise but it is great to have the official certification.

“The learning is practical but also gives a strong understanding of Facebook’s advertising policies and regulations, including the ethical responsibilities of advertising on Facebook. We see all-too-often businesses get punished by Facebook or consumers themselves when they don’t know the rules to play within.”

Mr McKeown added: “Social media is developing so quickly, it’s important to stay ahead of the curve to better serve clients. What worked six months ago on Facebook may not work as well now. Q3 revenues for Facebook have recently been announced and they are up +29% year-on-year. Facebook Advertising is hugely powerful, and the market realises that.”

A person taking the Facebook Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam needs a score of 70% to pass, further highlighting Mr McKeown’s achievement.

For further information on Facebook certification or social media marketing, email hello@codebreak.co.uk or call 01743 491356.

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisment -

