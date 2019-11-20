Timber frame specialist scoops national award for low energy housing project

A Shropshire timber frame specialist is celebrating after winning a national award for its role in creating a £2 million low-energy social housing development.

Steve Penrose, Tim Morris and Darren Jarman of Lowfield Timber Frames receive the Low Energy Project of the Year Award from Jeremy English of Sodra, at the 2019 Structural Timber Awards

Lowfield Timber Frames (LTF), based at Marton, near Welshpool, was crowned winner of the Low Energy Project of the Year award at the 2019 Structural Timber Awards.

It was handed the accolade for its work on the flagship Callaughtons Ash Passive House development in Much Wenlock.

The innovative, low-energy social housing scheme was commissioned by South Shropshire Housing Association as part of its commitment to sustainability and was handed over to residents earlier this year.

Working alongside the architects and main contractor, LTF, which employs more than 100 members of staff, led the design, manufacture and installation of a specialist sustainable timber construction system for each of the 12 affordable homes, enabling the development to earn certified Passive House status.

Managing Director Darren Jarman said “As a company we have supplied many schemes which adopt the principle, but this is the first to achieve recognition, which is fantastic.

“We are now working on other low-energy schemes including a new school in Welshpool and we envisage the Passive House side of the business to grow significantly in the next few years.

“There has been a seismic shift during the last 12 months among the private and public sector to dramatically drive down carbon footprint and improve sustainability and we see creating more low-energy sustainable homes and other buildings throughout the Midlands and Wales a key factor in driving down the region’s overall carbon impact.”

He added: “Callaughtons Ash is a fine example of what can be achieved when combining local skills and materials with innovation and sustainable ambition, even when budgets are restricted.”

LTF developed a Larson Truss timber system for the new homes in Much Wenlock to help improve overall energy performance.

The wood-panel system which was used enabled the wall cavities on the new builds to be increased achieving higher levels of insulation and reducing thermal bridging.

The method also lessened the number of materials used in the construction process, significantly reducing the overall project build-time, and enabling environmental benefits to be maximised.

The Passive House standard is the most rigorous building performance standard in Europe and in the UK this type of low-energy home is gaining lots of attention.

Since winning its award, LTF has further expanded its portfolio of services to enable more small and large scale developers, as well as independent builders, achieve Passive House certification.

The firm, which is part of the SJ Roberts Group and has been manufacturing and supplying timber frame products for more than 20 years, has expanded both its team and factory premises over the last 18 months to meet growing demand for its products.

