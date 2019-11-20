Specsavers and Peacocks added to line-up at Baddeley Court in Newport

National retail brands Specsavers and Peacocks add to line-up at the new Baddeley Court retail development in Newport.

Newport’s Baddeley Court retail development

The Baddeley Court retail development in the heart of Newport town centre has welcomed the store openings of national retail brands Specsavers and Peacocks as it targets the final brands to complete the scheme.

The 18,000 sq ft redevelopment by Freshwater, which has already welcomed household retail names Card Factory and Savers, now also boasts a substantial 6,000 sq ft fashion presence for Peacocks and 1,500 sq ft for leading opticians Specsavers.

The final available retail space in striking glass-fronted, two-level accommodation to be let as one large or as two separate units ranging from 2,300 sq ft to 6,800 sq ft space, is targeted at retail and leisure operators.

The integral 130 space town centre car park makes this a prime retail location with a pedestrian link to the market town’s busy traditional High Street and its mix of independent specialists and national operators.

Andrew Thomson of developer Freshwater said: “We’re thrilled to see our investment bringing four new national retail brands to our Baddeley Court redevelopment and transforming the once disused space. This is a real vote of confidence in the strengths and vibrancy of the town and its retailing.”

Mark Cherry of retail agent Smith Price RRG, advisors to Freshwater, said: “We are pleased to be able deliver such a strong line-up for the well-connected, quality retail space and location that Baddeley Court now provides. The two remaining units on ground and first floor are available as one large area if required and are ideal for a leisure, catering or tradition retail business.”

