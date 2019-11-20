Aaron & Partners named one of the top 200 law firms in England and Wales

A Shrewsbury-based legal practice is celebrating after being recognised as one of England and Wales’ top 200 law firms.

The Aaron & Partners team

Aaron and Partners has been included in The Times’ Best Law Firms 2020 for the first time and is the only Shropshire firm to be ranked in the list, which selects 200 of England and Wales’ top solicitors’ practices through commendations from other leading lawyers.

The firm’s Family Law team helped secure the prestigious ranking, having earned recommendations after its continued growth and successful track record of dealing with complex, high-net worth cases.

The listing, collated by international market research firm Statista, follows Aaron and Partners’ excellent ranking in the renowned Legal 500 directory, which saw a total of 30 solicitors from the firm recognised for outstanding work in a range of sectors including Corporate and Commercial, Wills, Trust, and Tax, and Real Estate.

“To be recommended as one of the top law firms in England and Wales by such a prestigious publication is a fantastic achievement and speaks volumes about our continued commitment to delivering the best outcomes, said Corporate and Commercial Partner, Stuart Haynes.

“We’re representing Shropshire as the only practice from the region to be ranked, which is a fantastic achievement as it’s voted for by our peers – which demonstrates that our competitors recognise our abilities. It’s also testament to the work of our tremendously talented teams, and underlines our status as one of the region’s top practices.

“2019 has been an excellent year of growth across the board for everyone at Aaron and Partners and this listing is the perfect way to kick start our plans to build on that throughout the next 12 months.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...