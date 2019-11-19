Shropshire businesswoman raises over £2,800 for two local charities

A Shropshire businesswoman who has been helping organise a ‘Posh Frocks’ Ladies Dinner for 25 years has smashed her target and raised over £2,800 for two local charities at an event held on Friday 8 November.

Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Nicky Purcell, Posh Frocks committee, Kim Gilmour, organiser Posh Frocks and Christine Morrison, Posh Frocks committee

Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy raised the money from a Grand Hamper Prize Draw and match funding from Barclays Bank and Santander Bank This will be split between the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Shropshire Autism Hub.

Over 90 ladies attended the event at the Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford which featured entertainment by The Belly Fusion Dance Collective. More than 30 Hampers were made up from numerous donations and ticket sales raised £1,305 on the night.

Speaking after the event, Kim said: “It was a fantastic effort all round, one of the best we have had in terms of numbers attending and money raised. We had a brilliant response from the ladies who come every year and a good number of new visitors.

“I was overwhelmed by the donations for the hampers and all the help I had in organising the event. The two charities were nominated by our ladies and are both worthy local causes serving very different but equally important communities.”

Lingen Davies has just completed their 40th anniversary appeal but will be shortly announcing a new appeal for vital funds. Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer said:

“We are very grateful for all the support from Kim and all the ladies who came along to the Posh Frocks Dinner. It was a lovely evening and raised a fabulous amount of money for two great local causes. Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has been supporting people with cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales since 1979 and it is due to support like this that we are able to do what we do. Thank you very much all!”

Fiona Williams, chief officer of A4U, which facilitates Shropshire Autism Hub, said:

“As a small charity we struggle to access funding so we are delighted with the amount raised which will mean such a lot to the users of the Hub.”

Next year’s event will take place on November 6, 2020 at Hadley Park House Hotel and Barclays Bank, through Christine Morrison, who raises funds as a Barclay’s pensioner and Santander, Shrewsbury through Sharmila Klair, Community Hub Director and Jessica Pelling, have expressed an interest in getting involved again.

