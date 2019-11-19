5.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Home Business

Shropshire businesswoman raises over £2,800 for two local charities

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire businesswoman who has been helping organise a ‘Posh Frocks’ Ladies Dinner for 25 years has smashed her target and raised over £2,800 for two local charities at an event held on Friday 8 November.

Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Nicky Purcell, Posh Frocks committee, Kim Gilmour, organiser Posh Frocks and Christine Morrison, Posh Frocks committee
Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Nicky Purcell, Posh Frocks committee, Kim Gilmour, organiser Posh Frocks and Christine Morrison, Posh Frocks committee

Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy raised the money from a Grand Hamper Prize Draw and match funding from Barclays Bank and Santander Bank This will be split between the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Shropshire Autism Hub.

Over 90 ladies attended the event at the Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford which featured entertainment by The Belly Fusion Dance Collective. More than 30 Hampers were made up from numerous donations and ticket sales raised £1,305 on the night.

Speaking after the event, Kim said: “It was a fantastic effort all round, one of the best we have had in terms of numbers attending and money raised. We had a brilliant response from the ladies who come every year and a good number of new visitors.

“I was overwhelmed by the donations for the hampers and all the help I had in organising the event. The two charities were nominated by our ladies and are both worthy local causes serving very different but equally important communities.”

 Lingen Davies has just completed their 40th anniversary appeal but will be shortly announcing a new appeal for vital funds. Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer said:

“We are very grateful for all the support from Kim and all the ladies who came along to the Posh Frocks Dinner. It was a lovely evening and raised a fabulous amount of money for two great local causes. Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has been supporting people with cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales since 1979 and it is due to support like this that we are able to do what we do. Thank you very much all!”

Fiona Williams, chief officer of A4U, which facilitates Shropshire Autism Hub, said:

 “As a small charity we struggle to access funding so we are delighted with the amount raised which will mean such a lot to the users of the Hub.”

Next year’s event will take place on November 6, 2020 at Hadley Park House Hotel and Barclays Bank, through Christine Morrison, who raises funds as a Barclay’s pensioner and Santander, Shrewsbury through Sharmila Klair, Community Hub Director and Jessica Pelling, have expressed an interest in getting involved again.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Vehicle fails to stop after colliding with woman in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was involved in a collision outside Shrewsbury railway station with a vehicle which failed to stop.
Read Article
Three men sentenced for serious assault

Three men sentenced following serious assault in Market Drayton

Three men were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week following an investigation into a serious assault at a house in Market Drayton.
Read Article

Police target criminals travelling to rural areas to commit crime

Criminals travelling into rural areas in Shropshire to commit crime have been targeted in a focussed police operation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Bradford City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City prepare to battle again as both sides seek a place in the Second Round of the FA Cup.
Read Article
Brandon Whistle opens the scoring for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers ride out the storm to take top spot

Hexagon Telford Tigers returned to home ice on Sunday night to take on Milton Keynes Lightning after a fantastic 5-3 win against Swindon Wildcats.
Read Article

Tigers pounce to end Wildcats’ winning streak

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Wiltshire on Saturday night for a top of the table clash with league leaders Swindon Wildcats.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Nicky Purcell, Posh Frocks committee, Kim Gilmour, organiser Posh Frocks and Christine Morrison, Posh Frocks committee

Shropshire businesswoman raises over £2,800 for two local charities

A Shropshire businesswoman who has been helping organise a ‘Posh Frocks’ Ladies Dinner for 25 years has smashed her target and raised over £2,800 for two local charities.
Read Article
Falcon Hotel staff celebrating the anniversary, from left, Jonathan Hawkins, Joanne Cole and Corey Richardson

Bridgnorth hotel says cheers to completion of refurbishment

Staff and customers at a Shropshire restaurant and hotel are raising a glass to two important milestones.
Read Article
Lee Williams has set up a new venture as a lock professional, called Lockfit Telford, covering the Telford and Shrewsbury areas

Former military man launches new locksmith and security business

A Shropshire man with over 22 years of military service has launched a new locksmith and security business in the county.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Mayor John Price with Toby

Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Hot air ballooning legend to appear at Wellington Orbit!

A community cinema in Wellington is going to be hosting a very special evening, in line with the first screening of a film with local interest.
Read Article
Telford Christmas Light Switch On

Telford Centre Christmas light switch on 2019

This Saturday 16th November is the big Telford Centre Christmas light switch on with free family entertainment.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.2 ° C
6.7 °
3.9 °
81 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Tue
5 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP