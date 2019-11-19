Bridgnorth hotel says cheers to completion of refurbishment

Staff and customers at a Shropshire restaurant and hotel are raising a glass to two important milestones.

Falcon Hotel staff celebrating the anniversary, from left, Jonathan Hawkins, Joanne Cole and Corey Richardson

The Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth is celebrating the second anniversary of its re-opening and the completion of a £500,000 renovation programme.

Karl Owen, one of three partners behind the Falcon, based in St John’s Street, said that he was very proud of what had been achieved over the last two years.

“We have created a very stylish and welcoming bar, restaurant and hotel which now attracts guests from across the country and employs a total of 25 people,” he said.

The Falcon, a former 17th century coaching inn, was re-launched in November 2017 after a transformation project which retained many of the traditional features such as beams and flooring.

A restaurant, seating 80 people, a spacious lounge, private dining and meeting room and impressive bar area were created.

“However, we have continued to invest in the hotel since then and have now fully refurbished the 14 beautiful en-suite rooms which are ideal for tourists and the business community.

“It has been a very busy two years and we have exciting plans for the future, with scope for further development.

“All three of us, as partners, are Bridgnorth people and we are pleased to have made such a substantial investment in the town we grew up in.

“We now have a great team of staff in place and we enjoyed celebrating our second birthday by hosting a special cocktail weekend to mark our achievements,” Karl said.

