Virtual reality expert opens studio in Shropshire

Smart glasses and motion simulators are two of the innovative ways a Shropshire company is helping to train staff through virtual reality.

Pictured within the virtual reality studio in Halesfield are Johnny Themans (left) of Good2Great and Tim Luft of VR Simulation Systems Limited

West Midlands entrepreneur Tim Luft has opened a specialist studio in Halesfield, Telford, working with organisations from a range of sectors, including rail, police, education and manufacturing.

“We aim to improve training and performance for industrial and service businesses via virtual reality and simulated environments, using the expertise of the UK video game and film industry,” explained Tim, of VR Simulation Systems Limited.

“Our hands-on support and development embraces the latest advances in 3D simulation and virtual reality.”

He had been running a successful digital media consultancy since 2015 when he attended a seminar run by Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great.

Signing up for a building business confidence event last year, he says this was the perfect time in the development of his company, helping it to expand and evolve.

“With support of Good2Great I was able to use a combination of one to one meetings and workshops to re-focus on the business plan and develop a longer term business strategy,” says Tim, who also sits on the Telford Business Board and is a mentor for the DiT Global Entrepreneur Programme.

“The work with G2G helped me to identify key market opportunities which required a specific focus and I have been able to build on the G2G programme, recruiting an additional two development staff.

“The support from Good2Great came just at the right time for us and helped us shape our growth plans for the future,” he commented.

