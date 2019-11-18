Telford event will reveal Top Ten employment blunders

Businesses from across Shropshire will get the chance to hear about the most common employment law blunders from experts on their very doorstep.

John Mehtam, who leads the employment law team

The team from Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Telford, are renowned for taking their interactive Top Ten employment blunders seminar on the road right across the UK.

And now, they’re hoping businesses closer to home will take advantage of the opportunity to hear their advice at a workshop at their head office in Euston Way on November 28.

“We’ve shared our advice with companies all over the country, and it’s great to be hosting a seminar right here in Telford,” said John Mehtam, who leads the employment law team.

“It’s a brisk 60-minute session where we reveal the top ten blunders made by businesses time and time again, and where our delegates hear about the mistakes, mishaps and common errors which have led to employment tribunal claims.

“Our aim is to help business owners develop techniques to address recurring problems in the workplace too such as long-term sickness absence and poor performance.

“We also equip our delegates with the best methods to avoid the most common blunders, and audience numbers at each of our seminars are purposely restricted to ensure that everyone gets the chance to ask questions and take part in lively discussions.”

Mr Mehtam said during the event he would be sharing advice to help businesses navigate through the increasingly-complicated minefield of employment law, and to help them avoid the most common pitfalls.

“With employers short on time, it’s almost impossible to keep up-to-date with ever-changing legislation, so our seminars offer clear, concise information in a time frame that suits our busy delegates.”

The event begins at 11.45am, and businesses who would like to attend should contact June Noto on 01952 525951 or email junenoto@martinkaye.co.uk

