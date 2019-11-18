Former military man launches new locksmith and security business

A Shropshire man with over 22 years of military service has launched a new locksmith and security business in the county.

Lee Williams has set up a new venture as a lock professional, called Lockfit Telford, covering the Telford and Shrewsbury areas

Lee Williams, aged 47, from Telford, served with the Royal Artillery in the Gulf War and in Iraq, together with postings to Cyprus with the United Nations forces, receiving several distinctions and commendations over the years.

Utilising his past experiences, Lee has set up a new venture as a lock professional, called Lockfit Telford, covering the Telford and Shrewsbury areas, providing a fitting and consultation service for businesses and homeowners alike, having invested in a specialist vehicle and relevant equipment.

Lee, commented: “I believe that experiences during my military service time has given me an edge and insight into many safety matters, whether that be regarding simple domestic locks for security or complete CCTV installations for commercial properties.

“I am providing a 24 hour emergency response service for lock replacement, together with the design and installation of complete smart home products and wireless alarm systems.

“Statistics show that as we approach the Festive Season there is a significant increase in burglaries, so I would urge people to consider a completely independent security check on doors and windows in their homes, sheds and outbuildings, to help ensure a stress-free time.”

