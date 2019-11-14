5.3 C
Family firm sheds light on funeral process in new guide

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire funeral directors have created a new resource that helps grieving families faced with the daunting task of organising a funeral.

Aubrey Kirkham (left) and Leanne Garvey of Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors
Aubrey Kirkham, of Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors, says many people are unaware of what’s involved in arranging a burial or cremation and the choices that must be made.

So the company has produced a step-by-step guide that reveals the full facts behind arranging a burial or cremation for a loved one – and answers to the most frequently asked questions.

The resource, supported by a series of easy-to-understand videos, spells out each of the elements that must be considered, lists some of the options available and the reveals the potential costs involved.

Aubrey, head of the family firm which has bases in Shrewsbury, Four Crosses and Welshpool, said: “Planning a funeral for family members or friends can be a hugely stressful and difficult experience at a very emotional time.

“The practicalities of organising such an event can appear overwhelming, particularly if there seems to be nowhere to go and no-one to ask.

“By sharing the steps that need to be considered and outlining some of the options available, I hope our new guide can serve to help people through what can be a very painful process.”

The guide offers a wealth of useful practical advice – from where to start and how to choose a funeral director to facts about the potential costs involved and the options if you’re struggling to afford it.

It offers tips on funeral plans, reveals some of the burial and cremation options and even provides advice on personalising the ceremony.

Aubrey’s daughter Leanne, herself a funeral director within the business, has been made Chair Elect of the local branch of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) for 2020-21.

She said: “We have a passion and ongoing commitment to support people within our local community at what is often one of the most difficult times of their lives.

“We’re also committed to being open, honest and transparent and to provide people with as much information as possible to ensure they’re able to make informed decisions in line with their loved ones’ wishes and their budgets.

“So we hope our new guide will help to demystify the process of organising a funeral and shed much needed light on the many aspects involved.”

The guide appears under the ‘Recently Bereaved?’ section of their website.

