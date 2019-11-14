5.3 C
Awards shortlisting for Tudor Griffiths Group

Staff from a Shropshire firm are celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious national industry awards.

Back row, from left, Ben Jones and Ross Walmsley. Front row, from left, Carolyn Whittall, Jo Wale and Amanda Smith from the Dream Kitchen and Bathrooms showroom
The team from Tudor Griffiths Group, in Ellesmere, are finalists in two categories of this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards – Kitchen and Bathroom Showroom of the Year, and Branch Manager of the Year.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, said the team were delighted to be shortlisted in such a high-profile competition.

“To be selected in two categories is a real achievement, and it’s a direct result of the excellent customer service our staff deliver. We’re really looking forward to the ceremony on November 22 where we’ll hear whether we’ve been chosen as the winners.”

Paul Morris, who is the manager at TG Builders’ Merchants in Oswestry, has been shortlisted, alongside the team from TG Group’s Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom, which is also in Oswestry.

Paul began his career with the Group with a Saturday job in 1999 and worked during the holidays throughout his college years. After college he joined the team in a full-time position, and has worked his way up to his current role as manager of the Oswestry branch. Here he has led the team to an increase in annual turnover of over 40% in under two years thanks to the outstanding customer service they provide.

At Oswestry, Paul has also overseen an increase in staff from 24 to 32, and the business boost generated has seen the company invest in two additional HGVs and a transit van. He was instrumental in creating a purpose-built staff training room too.

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom has doubled its staff in the last 12 months, and so far this year, sales are already 20% up on the same time last year.

Customers can now explore 20 full-sized kitchen and bathroom displays inside the 220 sq m store that has been created following a restructure of the existing buildings in the builders’ merchants branch.

The awards ceremony will be held at the London Hilton on Park Lane, when the winners will be announced in front of over 750 industry colleagues. They have been organised by Builders’ Merchants News in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation.

