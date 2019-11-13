7 C
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Local businesses enter into the festive spirit in Albrighton

By Shropshire Live Business

‘Shop local’ will be the main theme later this month when a Shropshire village puts on its largest festive celebration yet.

Getting ready for the Christmas Extravaganza are Sienna Brittain (Albrighton Rose Queen), Sally Hall (Next Door Bar), Steph French (Albrighton Traders) and Jack Bennett (Albrighton Prince)

The Albrighton Christmas Extravaganza, which is in its eleventh year, will take place on Thursday 28 November after Albrighton Traders and local businesses joined forces to organise a three-hour spectacular of live music, choir singing and fairground rides.

Streets in the village will be transformed into a wonderland of craft stalls and yuletide treats, including hot soups, a hog roast, a BBQ and traditional hot mulled wine.

Shops will be putting on special offers for one night only, in order to get everyone into the festive spirit and to encourage people to consider swapping the online high street to ‘shop local’.

“We have really pulled out all the stops this year to put Albrighton on the festive map,” explained Steph French, who, along with the Red House’s Mandy Medlyn, is part of the organising committee for Albrighton Traders.

“It’s important that we showcase what the village has to offer and to encourage people to think about ‘shopping local’ instead of venturing into town or buying all their Christmas presents online. With the array of shops we’ve got to offer, there’s little reason to leave here.”

She continued: “The Christmas Extravaganza will feature lots of traditional entertainment, table sales,  a raffle for the Albrighton Community First Responders, funfair rides, special festive window displays and even a grotto for Santa to drop in to see children and adults…if they’ve been good!”

The official switch-on of the Red House Christmas lights will be at 6pm and completed by Sienna Brittain and Jack Bennett, crowned earlier this year as the Albrighton Rose Queen and Prince.

This will kickstart proceedings and will be followed by local musicians Rich Evans and Antony Doyle playing in the pubs and Dirty Rockin Scoundrels returning to deliver their usual high-energy and Christmas-inspired performance in Keith Gibson’s Garage workshop.

Sally Hall, Manager of Next Door Bar, went on to add: “We have to say a big thank you to all the businesses that have backed the Extravaganza for another year. Without them opening later, donating money for programmes and advertising, we wouldn’t be able to put it on and it just wouldn’t feel like Christmas has started in the village without it.

“Thanks to their backing, we are now looking forward to a magical night where we can show everyone why Albrighton is such a great place to live, work and shop.”

An Albrighton Christmas Extravaganza leaflet is now available and contains a trail map of all the shops involved, with some of them taking part in an ‘odd man out’ competition detailing something they don’t sell.

