Black Hawk Laser Games to move to new premises in Oswestry

Oswestry-based Black Hawk Laser Games which opened at The Venue at Park Hall in February 2015 is on manoeuvres to larger premises at Mile Oak Industrial Estate.

After going from strength to strength over almost five years the company is now moving to larger dedicated premises.

The company will continue to offer an exciting purpose-built indoor arena which over the past few years has welcomed players from all over the world from ages 7 to 89 years old. The new premises will be able to offer laser games for up to 20 players at a time increasing the group size significantly.

Paul Farry business director at Black Hawk Laser Games is a Royal Artillery veteran of both the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts and an award-winning garden designer and horticulturalist.



Speaking of the move Paul said: “Black Hawk Laser has been a great success and we have decided that we need to move into larger premises so that we can continue to grow the business. I love bringing my knowledge of combat and my love of creativity and design together and am excited to take the next step and launch our own dedicated building.

“The arena will be open 7 days a week and will continue to offer laser combat game sessions, birthday parties, stag and hen parties, corporate events and team building.

“Following the success of Oswestry’s first Escape Room venue guests will also be able to enjoy the challenge of new escape rooms in 2020.”

Black Hawk Laser Games will be moving to its new premises in mid December.

