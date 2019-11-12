Speaker announced for under 35s networking group

A former X-Factor bootcamp finalist and business entrepreneur will be kick-starting the Shropshire Chamber’s first under 35s networking group.

Patsy Parr

1835, launched by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting its first quarterly event on 5th December between 4pm and 6pm at The Shrewsbury Club, for professionals and budding business owners aged 18 to 35.

The event will welcome Patsy Parr, who at 16 found herself on X-Factor alongside Olly Murs and Jedward as part of the girl band Belle Sorelle. Using this experience as a springboard, she became the face of Manchester 7s Rugby TV, a host for the Race for Life events with Global Radio, and backstage reporter at Party in the Park where she interviewed many famous faces including One Direction.

With an inherent desire for the events sector, Patsy moved to Head of Training at a leading marketing agency which saw her manage global clients like McDonald’s and deliver 3,500 events across the UK and Canada.

Now aged 27, she runs her own marketing and events company and has launched a designer jewellery brand with a focus on mindfulness and meditation.

Rachel Owen, Relationship Manager at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Patsy has a really interesting story to tell and we’re thrilled that she’s agreed to join us for the first 1835 group event next month.

“Patsy has freelanced, worked as an employee and built her own business, and will be sharing her experience and advice for standing out in a crowd, networking like a pro, communicating with confidence, and ways to become more mindful every day. I’d encourage anyone interested in coming along to visit the website and book their space to what will be a really insightful event!”

The new networking group will offer a more informal event format and have a focus on skills, professional and personal development. Held every quarter, guests can book online at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

