Reech marks 10th anniversary with £10K marketing giveaway

Reech has celebrated reaching double digits, celebrating 10 hugely successful years in business with a 10K marketing giveaway.

Director, Rob Hughes, and Hatcher Solicitor’s HR and Marketing Administration Assistant, Emma Cross

Having worked with a whole variety of businesses, charities and associations across Shropshire, the company thought it only fitting to mark the special occasion by giving something back to the community that has supported its growth.

Over the course of the year, the Shrewsbury-based company have away over £10,000 worth of marketing services to support local businesses and charities.

The businesses that have benefitted ranged from small start-up companies to multi-million-pound businesses across a wide range of sectors.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust won a new brand for their project, ‘Feed the Birds’

Network Telecom won a suite of new photography

Shrewsbury Wacky Races won a content giveaway

Roche Systems won a day of graphic design

Jailhouse Tours won an email campaign

The Rusty BBQ won a vehicle livery design.

Gin Up won a free year of website hosting

Marches Academy Trust won a £5,000 website

Hatchers Solicitors won the final giveaway of eight hours of marketing support

Highlights of the work Reech completed over the year includes…

Shropshire Wildlife Trust

We designed and developed a new stand-alone brand for Shropshire Wildlife Trust for their ‘Feed the Birds’ charitable project.

We had complete flexibility over the project from the design and colour palettes to their typefaces. Our creative team developed eight brand concepts, each design route pulling through different key messages. We then expanded on the chosen three until we ended up with their final brand!

Network Telecom

Network Telecom needed a completely new suite of photography across their website and social media platforms that added personality to the business.

Our Head of Photography produced vibrant brand-new photography that displayed who Network Telecom were and the services they provided in a way that effectively made the company appear more friendly and approachable.

Roche Systems

Manufactures of physical security, Roche Systems, put their free eight hours of graphic design towards the production of a new 20-page brochure highlighting their range of garage doors with an additional 2-page case study.

Managing Director at Reech, Rob Hughes commented on his company’s milestone:

“2019 marks Reech’s tenth year in business and what a year it’s been! To celebrate this momentous milestone, we decided to give away one of our services each month to businesses and charities across Shropshire in the build-up to our birthday. This campaign has allowed us to build great relationships and work with a number of amazing Shropshire businesses and charities on a variety of projects.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...