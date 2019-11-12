Radius Payment Solutions acquires Shrewsbury-based Pure Telecom

Shrewsbury-based Pure Telecom has been acquired by Radius Payment Solutions, the group behind the telematics and fuel card brands Kinesis and UK Fuels.

Pure Telecom CEO Matt Sandford with Bill Holmes, CEO of Radius

The acquisition of Pure Telecom is part of a diversification strategy by Radius, which was first established by owner Bill Holmes as a fuel card company in 1990. It is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of fleet management solutions, providing an array of products and services to over 300,000 customers.

Earlier this year, Radius was recognised as one of the UK’s largest private companies and ranked 19th in the 2019 Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 list, having seen turnover grow to £2.5 billion in 2019.

Bill Holmes, Chief Executive of Radius, added: “Radius has acquired a highly reputable business in a sector where we see huge potential for an offering to our core customers alongside their fuel card and telematics products. We look forward to working with the team at Pure Telecom to continue building Radius’ successful telecoms division, which currently comprises Adam Phones and echo telecoms.”

Based in Shrewsbury, Pure Telecom has built up an excellent reputation over many years in the telecoms market. They provide a full range of business solutions supported by outstanding customer service to SMEs across the UK.

The company has enjoyed year-on-year growth since it was established in 2006 and this has accelerated further over the last five years, resulting in them securing many accreditations and winning a number of high-profile awards in 2019, including ‘Best B2B Dealer’ at the Mobile News Awards, and ‘Reseller Sales Team of the Year (£2.5m-£10m)’ at the Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards.

Matt Sandford, Chief Executive of Pure Telecom, said: “Radius is the perfect home for Pure Telecom and I’m delighted that the two businesses will be joining forces. I’m hugely proud of my team and the reputation we have built over the last 14 years and I have no doubt that they will continue to go from strength to strength, providing the very best service for all our clients. This next chapter for Pure Telecom, as part of Radius, will give us opportunities to expand our offerings to our existing and future clients across many more markets. It’s going to be an exciting journey.”

After 34 years in the telecoms industry, Matt Sandford will be stepping down as Chief Executive with immediate effect. Existing Managing Director, David Hayward, will stay with Pure Telecom and will join the senior management team at Radius.

Pure Telecom’s Shrewsbury office will become the 11th UK office for Radius Payment Solutions, which employs over 1,400 people and is headquartered in a recently opened, state-of-the art, 66,000 square-foot campus in Crewe.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...