4.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Home Business

JDP’s vital signs are good after £3m healthcare boost

By Shropshire Live Business

A Bridgnorth architect practice is helping healthcare become accessible to more people after it was appointed to deliver over £3m of projects.

A £650,000 doctor’s extension in Wolverhampton was completed last month and involved JDP working closely with Newbridge GP practice
A £650,000 doctor’s extension in Wolverhampton was completed last month and involved JDP working closely with Newbridge GP practice

Johnson Design Partnership (JDP) has built on its long track record in this sector by winning work to design and oversee a £650,000 expansion of Newbridge Surgery in Wolverhampton, the refurbishment of a dental practice in Shrewsbury and a £200,000 job for a medical practice in the South East.

It has also just started work on an ambitious £2m project to develop a stunning new entrance and food hall to improve the environment for patients and visitors.

The company, which has recently increased its team with the recruitment of Manjinder Singh, has overcome rivals five times its size to win this string of appointments and bosses believe this is down to its ability to use design to unlock functionality whilst creating more welcoming spaces.

Vic Johnson, who founded JDP in 2001, commented: “We are very strong in healthcare and, even by our standards, this has been a very good year, with over £3m of appointments and a number of contracts at the final tender stage.

“GP surgeries, community medical practices and the big super hospitals have all had to look at the way they deliver services to patients and design can be a great way of improving the experience and ensuring we can host multiple services in one place.”

He continued: “We are also increasingly working with clients to look at how they can generate revenue out of their spaces by opening up parts of the entrances/facilities to a retail offer/food hall.

“At the heart of everything we do is make sure that our design complies with Healthcare Building Notes (HBN), the guidelines that govern all construction work for the sector.”

The £650,000 doctor’s extension in Wolverhampton was only completed last month and involved JDP working closely with Newbridge GP practice to draw up the feasibility plans so it could secure a grant from NHS England to make it a ‘single access point for patients’.

Once secured, work on the project started in October last year and saw a complete reconfiguration of the practice to provide more consulting rooms on the lower and ground floor, a new lift to improve accessibility and additional lighting and heating to create a more welcoming space.

The entrance was also moved to the back of the building to provide additional facilities that will now house physios, holistic care specialists and clinical pharmacists.

Matt Spinks, Director at JDP and lead on the project, continued: “All of this was completed whilst the surgery was operational as the doctors still had to care for their patients.

“We are all really pleased with the outcome and the improvements the extension will deliver to staff and, importantly, the people who come here to be treated. It’s a perfect example of what can be achieved if all parties work together and believe in the power of design.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Knife disguised as credit card holder

Police seize knife disguised as a credit card holder

Police issue warning as a type of knife has been seized which folds up into the size of a credit card holder.
Read Article
Pictured with the award certificate are Aimee Guilar, Staff Nurse on Kenyon Ward; and Claire George, Physiotherapist

RJAH staff commended at the ‘Oscars of the healthcare sector’

Staff at Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital have been highlighted as some of the very best in the NHS at an awards ceremony, widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the healthcare sector'.
Read Article
The 2019 Rickshaw Challenge team

Rickshaw Challenge to stop off in Oswestry overnight

BBC Children in Need & The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge will be stopping off in Oswestry overnight on its journey from Holyhead to London.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tigers leave it late to sink pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Hull Pirates on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink in an NIHL National Division game.
Read Article

FA Cup Round One Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Bradford City

Shrewsbury Town require a replay to progress in the FA Cup as they are held to a 1-1 draw against Bradford City.
Read Article
Jed Moreland celebrates his 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers’ fightback ends in overtime loss against Basingstoke Bisons

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Basingstoke on Saturday night to take on the Bison in a National Division game.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

A £650,000 doctor’s extension in Wolverhampton was completed last month and involved JDP working closely with Newbridge GP practice

JDP’s vital signs are good after £3m healthcare boost

A Bridgnorth architect practice is helping healthcare become accessible to more people after it was appointed to deliver over £3m of projects.
Read Article
Director, Rob Hughes, and Hatcher Solicitor’s HR and Marketing Administration Assistant, Emma Cross

Reech marks 10th anniversary with £10K marketing giveaway

Reech has celebrated reaching double digits, celebrating 10 hugely successful years in business with a 10K marketing giveaway.
Read Article
Galliers Homes have reached a £20,000 fund raising milestone for Macmillan

Galliers raise over £20,000 for county charity

Shropshire house builders Galliers Homes have announced that they have reached a £20,000 fund raising milestone for a county charity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Promoting the Salop Santa Dash are Shrewsbury Town footballers (from left) Ryan Barnett, Dave Edwards, Lenell John-Lewis, Scott Golbourne, Luke McCormick and Laura Wilde, Salop Leisure marketing assistant

Charity to benefit as Santas and elves get on their marks for festive fun

Around 500 adults and children are expected to dress up as Santa and elves for the day to take part in this year’s Salop Santa Dash and Salop Elf Dash in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Eleanor will be signing copies of her book, Unexpected Consequences: 10 Short Stories Of Dastardly Deeds, at Shire Living Withywood, Penson Way on Saturday November 23rd at 10.30am

Eleanor prepares for book signing

A talented grandmother from Shrewsbury is celebrating after a lifelong ambition to become a published writer has become a reality.
Read Article
Ellesmere College Year 13 student Gracie Shallcross with the gift

Hollywood star shows college arts centre his support

Actor Hugh Jackman has Ellesmere College arts centre with a signed photograph and special message after hearing about its work.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
Whitchurch Christmas Lights

Whitchurch Christmas light switch on and festive fun day 2019

Saturday 30 November is the start of Whitchurch’s winter festivities, not just a Christmas light switch on, but so much more with a packed day full of fun.
Read Article

Visit The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury for Christmas Inspiration this December

Are you in need of gift inspiration in the lead up to Christmas? The Parade Shops in the heart of Shrewsbury has suggestions galore for you.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Telford Christmas Market

Telford Christmas Market returns with even more festive cheer

Telford & Wrekin Council is delighted to welcome back the ever popular Christmas Market which will once again be in Southwater during the lead up to Christmas.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
4.9 ° C
6.1 °
3.9 °
87 %
8.2kmh
90 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP