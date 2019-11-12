Galliers raise over £20,000 for county charity

Shropshire house builders Galliers Homes have announced that they have reached a £20,000 fund raising milestone for a county charity.

Galliers Homes have reached a £20,000 fund raising milestone for Macmillan

The company has been involved in the Macmillan World Championship Coracle Race for the last five years.

“We have been taking part in this fantastic event since 2014, as competitors and main race sponsors, and are delighted to have collected an amazing amount for Macmillan Cancer Support in this time,” said Louise Dwyer, technical manager with Galliers, based on Shrewsbury Business Park.

The company, which builds a range of housing developments throughout the county, entered six teams in last month’s coracle race, made up of staff, contractors and suppliers.

“There was a great response again to our participation and we raised just over £6,000, taking the total over the £20,000 milestone.

“We are delighted with everyone’s support. Macmillan is an absolutely brilliant cause close to many people’s hearts and we hope to be involved for many years to come, boosting this total even further by holding coffee mornings for the charity.

“We have won prizes in the past for best fancy dress costumes and this year we retained our trophy for the most money raised. Our ladies team even won the prize for the longest time to finish the race!

“Everyone had a lot of fun and we are looking forward to a long association with Macmillan,” Louise added.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...