TSR strengthens its building consultancy team

Leading regional surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts has strengthened its building consultancy team by appointing Jo Williams.

Jo Williams is welcomed to TSR by Chris Hedley

Based in the firm’s Telford office, she will work alongside Chris Hedley, who said Jo’s arrival enables TSR to expand its building consultancy services.

Jo, who lives in south Shropshire, previously spent 12 years as a building surveyor with Lambert Smith Hampton in Birmingham.

Jo said: “This is an exciting opportunity. I’ve worked in the corporate world for 16 years in Birmingham and I noticed the opportunity was here to work in Shropshire.

“I met with Chris and he told me they were looking to grow this service line in the business.

“I’m looking forward to developing the building consultancy services, bringing more work in and supporting Chris with a number of exciting projects he is working on.”

Chris added: “It’s a great opportunity for us to grow the building consultancy services and to have somebody with the calibre and experience of Jo joining the team strengthens what we can offer our clients.

“We have been looking for the right person for some time and Jo certainly meets those requirements.

“It says a lot for TSR that we can secure somebody of Jo’s quality and we look forward to going from strength to strength, expanding building surveying in Shropshire and the West Midlands. I am sure our clients will enjoy working with Jo. ”

