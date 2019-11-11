Shropshire care company crowned best home carers in West Midlands

A Shropshire care company has scooped up one of the most prestigious accolades at the West Midlands round of the Great British Care Awards.

Director of Care, Claire Flavell with Lead Care Supervisor, Laura Allen and their award

Bluebird Care Shropshire, which provides live-in and domiciliary care across the county, picked up the specially engraved award for Best Home Care Team at the glittering awards ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Birmingham on Saturday.

Director of Care, Claire Flavell, and PR and Marketing Officer, Rachel Evans, who nominated the company, both from Shrewsbury, were there to pick up the award from TV presenter and actor Steve Walls.

Ahead of their win, Mrs Flavell and Lead Care Supervisor, Laura Allen, had to attend a rigorous interview process with the judging panel.

The Great British Care Awards (GBCA) are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

The awards pay tribute to individuals and teams who have demonstrated “outstanding excellence” within their field of work.

Announcing the award on behalf of the GBCA, Mr Walls, said: “Bluebird Care Shropshire demonstrated excellent care of staff from directors to front line staff.

“They were able to show how reflective practice shaped service and staff development through innovative schemes, such as looking after staff family time and ensuring this was protected.”

Mrs Flavell said: “Of all the awards we could have won, we are beyond ecstatic to have scooped this one. This speaks volumes of the company as a whole. We provide at home and live-in care to people of all ages and with a wide range of conditions.

“Our purpose to is improve the lives of people in our care, prevent lengthy hospital stays or the need to move into a nursing home or other care facility.

“Enabling our customers to live securely in their own homes, in their own surroundings, with their own timescales, really has a positive impact on their health and mental well-being.

“This award proves that the whole team of our care assistants, the ones providing that care and really making a difference, are working tirelessly and to a really high standard. We couldn’t be prouder of this award and our care team.”

Bluebird Care Shropshire will now compete in the national finals of the GBCA in March, again at the ICC.

